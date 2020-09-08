Nic Claxton: 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets Player Recaps

The first look at rookie Nic Claxton was a tantalizing one. In preseason action, the 6-foot-11 20-year-old was springy and relentless getting after rebounds and attacking the rim on offense. But with Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan ahead of him, the road to playing time looked blocked for the young center.

That ended up being largely the case. An ankle injury to Jordan in early November opened up an opportunity for Claxton, and he showed enough to hang in the rotation for much of the month even after Jordan returned.

Ultimately Claxton played 15 games for Brooklyn, while also seeing time in the G League with the Long Island Nets. He was unable to compete when the NBA season resumed in July after undergoing shoulder surgery in late June.

TOP THREE GAMES

Nov. 8 at Trail Blazers

In his NBA debut, Claxton scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in 12 minutes in a 119-115 Nets road win.

Jan. 18 vs. Bucks

After playing in just one game over a six-week stretch, Claxton scored 14 points against Milwaukee with six rebounds and three blocks.

Jan. 20 vs. Sixers

Claxton followed up the Bucks game with another career-high, putting up 15 points against Philadelphia while shooting 6-of-8 with four rebounds and two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

16.7

Claxton averaged 16.7 points in nine games with the Long Island Nets in the G League.

65.9

Claxton shot 65.9 percent on 9.4 field goal attempts while with Long Island.

7.3

Claxton averaged 7.3 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game in the G League.