Wilson Chandler: 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets Player Recaps

Wilson Chandler got off to a late start, and an early end to the season cut off his opportunity to make a bigger impact in his first season with the Nets.

Signed as a free agent, Chandler was suspended for the season’s first 25 games after a positive PED test. The veteran forward returned to action on Dec. 15 and averaged 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 21.0 minutes over 35 games.

Chandler moved into the starting lineup at the 4 spot in early March, but after just three more games, the NBA season was suspended, and Chandler eventually opted out of the NBA restart in Orlando.

TOP THREE GAMES

Dec. 30 at Timberwolves

Chandler had 15 points and five rebounds in the final game of 2019, the front end of back-to-back double figure scoring games. He shot 5-of-9 overall and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

Feb. 20 at Sixers

Chandler scored 12 points with a season-high eight rebounds while playing a season-high 32 minutes and making 3-of-6 3-pointers.

Jan. 23 vs. Lakers

Chandler put up a season-high 15 points against LA while shooting 5-of-7 overall and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

BY THE NUMBERS

3

Chandler moved into the starting lineup just before the NBA season was suspended in March, starting Brooklyn’s final three games. If the season had proceeded as usual, he could have been on course for a more significant contribution.

47.5 & 37.8

After making his season debut in mid-December, Chandler found a rhythm as the calendar turned to 2020, shooting 47.5 percent overall and 37.8 percent from 3-point range in January.

121

Chandler took 121 of his 183 field goal attempts from at least 20 feet from the basket.