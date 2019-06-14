Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Luka Samanic

With a strong performance at the NBA Combine, both in scrimmage action and testing, Croatia’s Luka Samanic elevated his stock as much as any player in attendance. Wherever he goes, he’ll likely be the third European player selected in the 2019 NBA Draft.

SAYS WHO?

Samanic’s late rise put him in range of the Nets at the end of the first round and beginning of the second. Following the NBA combine in mid-May, SI.COM, NBADRAFT.NET and TANKATHON.COM all projected him for Brooklyn with the No. 27 pick.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Samanic is a 19-year-old forward from Croatia who played this season for Petrol Olimpija of Slovenia. He previously played for the FC Barcelona B club with current Net Rodions Kurucs. His father Marko was a 19-year professional player in Europe.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Not a whole lot so far. Samanic was just 18 years old at the start of the most recent season. His most impressive performances have come in a series of age group international competitions representing Croatia.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

At 6-foot-11, Samanic has impressed with his smooth offensive game, including his versatility, ball-handling and touch. He’s displayed a solid basketball IQ and an inside-outside game. Shooting is still a question mark as is his ability to defend on the perimeter. He needs to get stronger and more physical to finish and compete in the paint.