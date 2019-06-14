Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Chuma Okeke

A 6-foot-8 forward with a versatile offensive game, Chume Okeke is either a forward/wing tweener with no true position, or he’s ideally suited for today’s switching, perimeter-based game of positionless basketball, depending on who you ask or read.

SAYS WHO?

Momentum is rising for Okeke to Brooklyn since the NBA lottery and combine in mid-May. Since May 14, Okeke has been projected for Brooklyn by SI.COM, BLEACHERREPORT.COM, THEATHLETIC.COM and TANKATHON.COM, twice with the No. 27 pick and twice with No. 31.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Okeke is a 20-year-old Auburn sophomore forward who declared for the draft even after tearing his ACL in a Sweet 16 game against North Carolina.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

After coming off the bench as a freshman, Okeke started all 38 games he played this season for Auburn as the Tigers won 30 games and reached the Elite Eight. He averaged 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent overall and 38.7 percent from 3-point range. He also participated in the USA Basketball U19 World Cup training camp in 2017.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

As his stat line indicates, Okeke displayed a pretty complete game, particularly on the offensive end. He’s considered a strong shooter, moves without the ball and creates for others, though not as well for himself. He can score inside and out and is athletic enough to defend multiple positions, but isn’t particularly explosive on the offensive end.