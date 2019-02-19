Ian Eagle: Five Big Nets Games to Remember

In his 25th season broadcasting Nets games, Ian Eagle takes a quick look back at five of his most memorable games behind the microphone.

Nets 120, Pacers 109 (double overtime)

May 2, 2002

NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5

An emotional roller coaster! The Nets needed the win to validate their unexpected regular season success and #1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jason Kidd put the team on his back and willed them to victory. Bill Raftery and I looked at one another in amazement when the game ended; it was the loudest game I remember at the Meadowlands. The Nets used that thriller as a springboard to their first appearance in the NBA Finals.

Nets 105, Raptors 104

January 8, 2006

There was so much vitriol whenever Vince Carter returned to Toronto following the trade with the Nets. In this game, he capped off a 42-point performance with a 3-pointer to win it and stun the Canadian crowd. I was always impressed with the way Carter handled himself up north but you could tell just how much this meant to him, and Jason Kidd for that matter (who may have had his highest career vertical leap when he vaulted on top of Carter following the jumper).

Nets 98, Raptors 97

May 4, 2007

NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6

The Nets were the No. 6 seed that year and there had been a major drop-off from the teams that previously competed for NBA championships, but they didn't see themselves as the underdog in their first-round matchup with the Raptors. This was Richard Jefferson's moment to shine. Not only did he make the go-ahead layup with 8.3 seconds left, he stole the ball on an entry pass to Chris Bosh to seal the win and the series. That was basically the last hurrah for a group that had turned around the franchise.

Nets 107, Pistons 105 (double overtime)

December 14, 2012

Joe Johnson's reputation as a clutch performer was proven time and time again during the 2012-13 season. That team won 49 games during the regular season and really took off when PJ Carlesimo stepped in as the head coach. This game was a battle from the start against Detroit and former Nets head coach Lawrence Frank. Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica were sitting front row and stayed in their seats through both overtimes. When Johnson hit the game-winner, we took a shot of Seinfeld celebrating, and as a big fan of his show, I knew I had to make a pertinent reference. The first thing that came into my head was 'that shot was real and that was spectacular' as a nod to the stand-up comedian and Teri Hatcher.

Nets 145, Rockets 142 (overtime)

January 16, 2019

Simply put, this game snuck up on me. The Nets were down by eight with 1:09 left in regulation and down by nine with 1:28 remaining in overtime but still found a way to win. Spencer Dinwiddie took over the game and made big shot after big shot. The Nets scored 46 points in the fourth quarter to make their furious comeback and the two teams combined for 106 3-point attempts (the most in NBA history). It will go down as one of the most impressive regular season wins in franchise history, and opened eyes around the league that these Nets compete to the final buzzer.