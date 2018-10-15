Brooklyn Nets Roster Breakdown: Rookies

The Nets selected Dzanan Musa with the 29th overall pick in June's draft. The 19-year-old became one of the youngest players in Euroleague history when he debuted for Cedevita three years ago. That was not long after he led Bosnia and Herzegovina's under-16 team to a European championship at the age of 15. "He showed some pick and roll ability today," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson after a training camp session. "I'm not ready to put him at the starting point guard, but I think he could eventually be a secondary or third ball-handler. He's pretty skilled, more skilled with the ball than I thought. I see him two, three. Two is probably his position. That's a nice size. I think I referenced Mike Dunleavy. He's 6-9. He's tall. He's got to get stronger obviously, but is eventually two, three, four which is where this league is kind of going with the multiple positions. The versatility."