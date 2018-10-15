Brooklyn Nets Roster Breakdown: Rookies

There are three rookies on the Brooklyn Nets' 2018-19 roster, with draft picks Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs, plus undrafted Theo Pinson on a two-way contract.
RODIONS KURUCS • FORWARD • 6-9 • 210
LAST SEASON: 10.7 PPG, 2.6 RPG (FC Barcelona)
Rodions Kurucs first turned pro in his native Latvia, then spent the last three years with FC Barcelona. The 20-year-old was selected by the Nets in the second round with the 40th overall pick in June's draft. In 48 preseason minutes, Kurucs scored 31 points with 18 rebounds and six steals and shot 55.6 percent. "I loved his energy," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson after Kurucs made an impressive preseason debut on Oct. 3. "He's a talented guy. He's got nice length. I liked how he drove it. Showed some good things defensively. ... I think he's been a little bit of a surprise. He's a multi-position player. I think his speed is better than I thought. I was really pleased with how he played, loved his energy he came in with."
DZANAN MUSA • GUARD/FORWARD • 6-9 • 208
LAST SEASON: 13.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.7 APG (Cedevita Zagreb)
The Nets selected Dzanan Musa with the 29th overall pick in June's draft. The 19-year-old became one of the youngest players in Euroleague history when he debuted for Cedevita three years ago. That was not long after he led Bosnia and Herzegovina's under-16 team to a European championship at the age of 15. "He showed some pick and roll ability today," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson after a training camp session. "I'm not ready to put him at the starting point guard, but I think he could eventually be a secondary or third ball-handler. He's pretty skilled, more skilled with the ball than I thought. I see him two, three. Two is probably his position. That's a nice size. I think I referenced Mike Dunleavy. He's 6-9. He's tall. He's got to get stronger obviously, but is eventually two, three, four which is where this league is kind of going with the multiple positions. The versatility."
THEO PINSON • GUARD/FORWARD • 6-6 • 218
LAST SEASON: 10.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.1 APG (North Carolina)
The Nets added four-year Tar Heel Theo Pinson on a two-way deal, so he'll spend time with Long Island as well. He helped led UNC to a national championship in 2017 and played in two Final Fours -- plus two ACC Tournaments at Barclays Center. Injuries cut into Pinson's college career, but he started all 37 games as a senior and flashed the kind of all-around game the Nets like to see in their wings. He got acclimated during a stint with the Nets' Summer League team, playing five games and averaging 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.0 minutes per game. "I think he's a point-forward, put the ball in his hands and let him kind of play," said Nets guard D'Angelo Russell, who was in the same high school class as Pinson and connected with him on the travel ball circuit. "And he's a big guard. I think he can guard multiple positions as well."