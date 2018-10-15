Headline

Brooklyn Nets Roster Breakdown: Returnees

The Nets return their top eight scorers from the 2017-18 season
Posted: Oct 12, 2018

The Brooklyn Nets return their top eight scorers from a year ago, and seven of those players are age 27 or younger. It's a group that includes their 2017-18 team leaders in points (D'Angelo Russell), rebounds (Rondae Hollis-Jefferson), assists (Spencer Dinwiddie), blocks (Jarrett Allen), and 3-point shooting (Joe Harris).

JARRETT ALLEN • CENTER • 6-11 • 237

DEMARRE CARROLL • FORWARD • 6-8 • 215

ALLEN CRABBE • GUARD/FORWARD • 6-6 • 212

SPENCER DINWIDDIE • GUARD • 6-6 • 210

JOE HARRIS • GUARD/FORWARD • 6-6 • 218

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON • FORWARD • 6-7 • 217

CARIS LEVERT • GUARD • 6-7 • 204

D'ANGELO RUSSELL • GUARD • 6-5 • 198

Feature

Catch the Brooklyn Nets this Season