Brooklyn Nets Roster Breakdown: New Veterans

Back in the summer of 2016, Jared Dudley strongly considered signing with the Nets, but a third year on the contract offer from the Suns helped pull him back to Phoenix. Now, he's spending that third year in Brooklyn anyway. The Nets restocked their frontcourt with options, different players with different specialties. Dudley's is clear: he's a 39.6 career 3-point shooter, and that's a fit for a team that likes shooting at the four spot to space the floor. The 12th-year veteran is also the oldest player on the team at 33, and that brings some needed experience to one of the younger teams in the league.