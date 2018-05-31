Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Jerome Robinson

No player has been linked to the Nets more in the run-up to the 2018 NBA Draft than Boston College’s Jerome Robinson. Robinson has been listed in at least six mock drafts as a potential Nets pick, and in all three of Brooklyn’s drafting positions.

SAYS WHO?

SI.COM had Robinson going to the Nets at No. 28 on April 3, before the NBA Draft Lottery finalized Brooklyn’s first-round position at No. 29. SI.COM stuck to its guns on Robinson on May 21, and NBADRAFT.NET also had Robinson going to the Nets in the first round in its May 24 mock. ESPN.COM’s Jonathan Givony had Robinson going to the Nets twice, but moving up: on April 13 he projected Robinson to Brooklyn at No. 40, but on May 30 he made Robinson the Nets’ first-round pick. THERINGER.COM liked Robinson for Brooklyn at No. 45 as of May 29.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Robinson is a 6-foot-6 guard who declared for the draft after three seasons at Boston College. Lightly recruited out of high school in North Carolina, he helped pull the Eagles out of the ACC basement. BC went winless during Robinson’s freshman year, but this past season the Eagles won two games at the 2018 ACC Tournament at Barclays Center to reach the quarterfinals.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Robinson started every game he played over three seasons at BC. As a junior he averaged 20.7 points on 48.5 percent field goal shooting, including 40.9 percent from 3-point range. He was a First Team All-ACC selection and finished second in the league’s player of the year voting to Duke’s Marvin Bagley, who is widely considered a top-five pick in this year’s draft. Robinson had 24 points in a win over Duke, 29 points against the tough defense of ACC champ Virginia, and a season-high 46 against Notre Dame. He also averaged 21.6 points in three ACC Tournament games, including 26 in an upset of fifth-seeded N.C. State by the 12th-seeded Eagles.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Robinson has been praised for the growth in his game over three seasons at BC. After averaging 11.7 points as a freshman, he averaged 18.7 as a sophomore and 20.7 as a senior. He’s one of the more versatile and polished scorers in the draft, with range and an ability to score off the dribble.

