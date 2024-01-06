Brooklyn Nets Waive Armoni Brooks

Brooks signed a two-way deal with the Nets on July 18, 2023. He appeared in 10 games as a reserve with Brooklyn this season and averaged 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game. Over 84 career NBA games (16 starts) in three seasons with Brooklyn, Toronto and Houston, Brooks holds career averages of 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.5 minutes per contest. The 25-year-old also played in 12 Showcase Cup games (four starts) with Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.1 minutes per game, as well as two regular season games with Long Island, averaging 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.8 minutes per contest.