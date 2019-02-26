Brooklyn Nets Sign Tahjere Mccall to 10-Day Contract

BROOKLYN (Feb. 26, 2019) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Tahjere McCall to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

McCall (6’5”, 190) joins Brooklyn from its NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. In 23 games this season, McCall has recorded averages of 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 25.3 minutes per game. McCall also spent last season with Long Island, appearing in 37 games and registering averages of 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 28.2 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old becomes the fifth call-up in Long Island Nets history and the second for the team this season, joining Mitch Creek.

Prior to beginning his professional career, McCall spent two years at Niagara University (2012-14) and two years at Tennessee State (2015-17). In his final two collegiate seasons at Tennessee State, McCall earned Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year accolades and First Team All-OVC honors in both seasons.

Brooklyn’s roster stands at 17 players.