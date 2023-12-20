Brooklyn Nets Medical Update

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have announced the following medical updates.

Dennis Smith Jr., who has missed the last six games due to an upper back sprain, has been cleared for full basketball activities. He will continue to increase his on-court work over the next two days and is questionable for Friday’s game vs. Denver.

Lonnie Walker IV, who has missed the last eight games due to a left hamstring strain, has steadily increased his individual on-court activity. He is expected to progress to 5-on-5 play over the next several days, with the goal of returning to the lineup next week.