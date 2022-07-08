Brooklyn Nets Sign Edmond Sumner

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Edmond Sumner. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Sumner (6’4”, 196) has appeared in 108 games (29 starts) across four seasons (2017-21) with the Indiana Pacers, recording averages of 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14.1 minutes per game. The 26-year-old was most recently acquired via trade by the Nets on Oct. 6, 2021, before being waived on Oct. 10, and did not participate in the 2021-22 NBA season due to a torn left Achilles tendon. In his last full season in 2020-21 with the Pacers, he appeared in 53 games (24 starts) and averaged a career-high 7.5 points on 52.5 percent shooting from the field (career high), 39.8 percent shooting from 3-point range (career high) and 81.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line (career high) and 1.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. During his time in Indiana, Sumner saw action in four career playoff games and recorded averages of 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per contest. Sumner was originally selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft before being dealt to Indiana in a draft-night trade.

The Michigan native spent three collegiate seasons (2014-17) at Xavier University, appearing in 58 games (all starts) and averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.6 minutes per game. As a junior in 2015-16, Sumner was named Second Team All-Big East.