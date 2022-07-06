Brooklyn Nets Name Kokoškov, Caporn and Hendry to Coaching Staff

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have named Igor Kokoškov, Adam Caporn and Trevor Hendry as assistant coaches. They join Jacque Vaughn, Brian Keefe, Tiago Splitter, Royal Ivey and Ryan Forehan-Kelly on Head Coach Steve Nash’s staff.

Kokoškov has more than two decades of NBA coaching experience and most recently served as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2021-22 season, helping lead the team to the Western Conference Finals. The Serbian native began his NBA coaching career as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2000-01 season, becoming the first non-American to serve as a full-time NBA assistant coach. Kokoškov spent three seasons (2000-03) with the Clippers before moving on to the Detroit Pistons, spending five seasons (2003-08) in Detroit and helping guide the Pistons to the 2004 NBA Championship. From there, Kokoškov worked as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns (2008-13), Cleveland Cavaliers (2013-14), Orlando Magic (2014-15), Utah Jazz (2015-18) and Sacramento Kings (2019-20), while also leading the Suns as the franchise’s head coach during the 2018-19 season. In addition to his time in the NBA, Kokoškov spent the 2020-21 season as head coach of the Turkish League’s Fenerbahce. Prior to beginning his professional coaching career in the United States, Kokoškov worked as an assistant coach at the University of Missouri (1999-2000), becoming the first European to work as part of a full-time coaching staff in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.

Kokoškov has extensive experience coaching internationally, having served as the head coach of the national teams of Georgia (2008-15), Slovenia (2016-17), where he guided the team to the gold medal at EuroBasket 2017 in Turkey, and Serbia (2019-21).

Caporn joins Brooklyn after serving as head coach of the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, for the 2021-22 season, leading the team to its second playoff berth in franchise history with an 18-15 overall record and earning NBA G League Coach of the Month honors in February after Long Island went 8-2 for the month. The Australian native spent the previous seven seasons (2014-21) as head coach of Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence, the country’s leading player development program. He currently serves as an assistant coach for the Australian National Team, a position he has held since 2017, and helped lead the Boomers to a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer. Previously, he served two years (2014-16) as head coach of Australia’s U19 National Team and was an assistant coach at Saint Mary’s College of California for four seasons (2010-14). Caporn also spent one season (2010-11) as a scholarship assistant coach at the Centre of Excellence, one season (2009-10) as head coach of the East Perth Eagles in Australia’s NBL1 and one season (2007-08) as an assistant coach for the Willetton Tigers in Australia’s NBL1 while still in the midst of his playing career.

Prior to pursuing coaching, Caporn played two collegiate seasons (2001-03) at Saint Mary’s and six professional seasons in Australia and New Zealand’s National Basketball League with the Illawarra Hawks (2003-06), Wellington Saints (2004) and Perth Wildcats (2006-09).

Hendry has been named assistant coach after spending the last four seasons as Brooklyn’s head video coordinator. He originally joined the Nets organization in 2014 and served in a variety of basketball operations roles prior to entering the video room. He then spent one season (2016-17) as a video and player development seasonal assistant for Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, and one season (2017-18) in the same role for Brooklyn before becoming head video coordinator. Prior to joining the Nets, the Waterford, Conn., native earned both a Bachelor of Arts in business and a Master of Business Administration from Clark University.