Brooklyn Nets Sign Alondes Williams

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Alondes Williams to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Williams (6’5”, 210) spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate student at Wake Forest, appearing in and starting 35 games and registering averages of 18.5 points on 50.7 percent shooting from the field, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.1 minutes per game. The 23-year-old tied for first in the ACC in assists per game and finished second in points per game en route to All-ACC First Team honors and becoming Wake Forest’s first ACC Player of the Year since Josh Howard in the 2002-03 season. Williams was one of just five players in the country to average at least 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, and he was the only power conference player to record those averages during the 2021-22 season. The Milwaukee native finished his lone season at Wake Forest ranked seventh on the program’s single-season scoring list (649), eighth in field goals made (242) and 11th in assists (181) and helped lead the Demon Deacons to the NIT quarterfinals. Prior to transferring to Wake Forest, Williams spent two years (2019-21) at Oklahoma, posting averages of 6.3 points on 45.8 percent shooting from the field and 2.3 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per contest across 55 games (24 starts). Williams began his collegiate career at Triton College in River Grove, Ill., competing for two years (2017-19) at the junior college, where he averaged 15.4 points per game and helped Triton capture the 2018 NJCAA Division II championship.

Williams will compete for Brooklyn’s NBA 2K23 Summer League team in Las Vegas.