Seth Curry Medical Update

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle earlier today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Curry is expected to be fully recovered prior to the start of next season’s training camp.

Curry appeared in 19 games (all starts) for Brooklyn this season after being acquired via trade in February, averaging 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.9 minutes per contest while shooting 49.3 percent from the field, 46.8 percent from 3-point range and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line.