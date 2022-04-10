Brooklyn Nets Sign Kessler Edwards

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed two-way forward Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Edwards (6’8”, 215) was selected by Brooklyn with the 44th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract with the Nets on Aug. 16, 2021. In 47 games (22 starts) for Brooklyn this season, Edwards has averaged 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game while shooting 40.8 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from 3-point range and 82.4 percent from the free-throw line. The Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., native’s 22 starts mark the most starts for a rookie selected 44th or lower in Nets history. He also appeared in seven games (all starts) for Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, during the NBA G League Showcase Cup, posting averages of 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks in 34.0 minutes per contest. Prior to joining the Nets, Edwards played three collegiate seasons (2018-21) at Pepperdine, where he was an All-WCC First Team selection as a junior, an All-WCC Second Team selection as a sophomore and named to the WCC All-Freshman team after his first season.