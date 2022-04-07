Brooklyn Nets Waive James Johnson

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward James Johnson.

Johnson signed with the Nets as a free agent on Aug. 6, 2021, and appeared in 62 games (10 starts) for Brooklyn this season, recording averages of 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.2 minutes per game. In 747 career games (242 starts) across 13 seasons with Brooklyn, New Orleans, Dallas, Minnesota, Miami, Toronto, Memphis, Sacramento and Chicago, he has averaged 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.5 minutes per contest.