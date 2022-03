BROOKLYN – Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Joe Harris underwent successful left ankle ligament reconstruction surgery today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, Wisc. Harris is expected to make a full recovery prior to next season’s training camp.

Harris appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 30.2 minutes per contest.