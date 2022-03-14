Kevin Durant Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

BROOKLYN – The NBA announced today that Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, March 7, through Sunday, March 13. The honor is Durant’s third as a Net and the 29th Player of the Week award of his career.

Durant led Brooklyn to a perfect 3-0 week, recording averages of 30.7 points on 52.2 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from 3-point range and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 7.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 38.2 minutes per game. Durant was one of two players in the East to average at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists for the week and finished the week ranked first in the East in plus/minus (+53), sixth in points per game, seventh in minutes per game and eighth in assists per game. Durant opened the week by totaling 14 points, three rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes in Brooklyn’s 132-121 road victory over the Charlotte Hornets on March 8. He followed up that effort by registering 25 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes in a 129-100 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10. Durant finished the week with a brilliant performance in a 110-107 home victory over the New York Knicks yesterday, scoring a Nets season-high 53 points to go along with six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 43 minutes. The 53 points were the second-most scored in a game in Durant’s career, trailing only a 54-point performance with Oklahoma City versus Golden State on Jan. 17, 2014. The 53 points also represented the third-most points in a game in Nets NBA history, trailing only Deron Williams’ 57 points on March 4, 2012, at Charlotte and Kyrie Irving’s 54 points on Jan. 31, 2020, versus Chicago.

Durant is one of 27 players in franchise history to earn Player of the Week honors and one of nine players to win the award multiple times as a Net. With three Player of the Week honors as a Net (two this season), Durant is now the sixth player in franchise history to earn three or more Player of the Week awards, joining Jason Kidd (nine), Vince Carter (four), Richard Jefferson (three), Brook Lopez (three) and Buck Williams (three). Durant’s 29 Player of the Week honors are the third-most among all players since the award was introduced in the 1979-80 season, trailing only LeBron James (65) and Kobe Bryant (33).

Durant has appeared in 41 games this season for Brooklyn, posting averages of 29.6 points on 52.0 percent shooting from the field, 37.2 percent shooting from 3-point range and 89.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 7.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 36.6 minutes per game. In 925 career games, Durant has recorded averages of 27.1 points (fourth in NBA history) on 49.6 percent shooting from the field, 38.3 percent shooting from distance and 88.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 36.7 minutes per game. The league’s MVP in 2013-14 with Oklahoma City and a two-time NBA Finals MVP with Golden State (2017 and 2018), Durant became the 23rd player in NBA history and the third active player to score 25,000 career points, reaching the milestone on March 6 at Boston.