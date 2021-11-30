Brooklyn Nets and Adidas Announce Multi-year Partnership Focused on Growing Youth Basketball

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets and adidas have formed a multi-year partnership that will be centered around connecting with the youth community through basketball. The newly named Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy presented by adidas will have the support of the global sports and lifestyle brand to grow the game on a grassroots level throughout Brooklyn and beyond.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, yesterday, the Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy and James Harden hosted a clinic for more than 130 youth from six community organizations in partnership with adidas. The Academy was founded in 2016 and since then it has welcomed more than 30,000 kids to over 450 events while working with upwards of 225 community partners, ultimately reaching 60,000 people. Click here to learn more about the initiatives and programming.

“This is something I’ve been missing in this last year and a half since the pandemic. Just to be in front of these kids means a lot to me,” said Harden. “I was in their position, just a kid trying to figure out life and basketball helped me do that. Hopefully I can inspire them to be great.”

adidas will become the preferred merchandise and equipment provider for all of the Academy’s programs. Select James Harden adidas apparel will also be available for Nets fans to purchase in the team store, Brooklyn Fanatics, at Barclays Center. Additionally, adidas and the Nets will create customized digital content featuring Harden and his future adidas Basketball footwear.

“We are thrilled to partner with adidas and advance our shared commitment to growing grassroots basketball through the Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy,” said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. “The Academy teaches children many important life lessons and yesterday’s clinic with James Harden was the beginning of our work with adidas to extend our community impact.”

“We are excited for this multi-year partnership with the Brooklyn Nets. Our relationship with James Harden and our presence with the Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy will create a lasting impact with the youth throughout the Tri-State Area,” said Aneesh Ahuja, NBA Partnerships Lead at adidas Basketball.

Harden, who is currently in his second season with the Nets, and teammates Cam Thomas, Bruce Brown and Day’Ron Sharpe have personal endorsement deals with adidas.