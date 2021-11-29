Joe Harris Medical Update

Posted: Nov 29, 2021

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Joe Harris underwent successful arthroscopic surgery today on his left ankle. The procedure, performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery, involved the removal of a loose body. Harris has missed the past six games since injuring the ankle on Nov. 14 at Oklahoma City. Updates regarding his return-to-play status will be provided as appropriate.

Harris currently ranks second in the NBA in 3-point shooting (.466) while averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 30.2 minutes per contest in 14 games this season.

Tags
Harris, Joe, Nets

Related Content

Harris, Joe

Nets

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter