Joe Harris Medical Update

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Joe Harris underwent successful arthroscopic surgery today on his left ankle. The procedure, performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery, involved the removal of a loose body. Harris has missed the past six games since injuring the ankle on Nov. 14 at Oklahoma City. Updates regarding his return-to-play status will be provided as appropriate.

Harris currently ranks second in the NBA in 3-point shooting (.466) while averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 30.2 minutes per contest in 14 games this season.