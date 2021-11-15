Kevin Durant Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

BROOKLYN (Nov. 15, 2021) – The NBA announced today that Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Nov. 8, through Sunday, Nov. 14. The honor is Durant’s second as a Net and the 28th Player of the Week award of his career.

Durant led Brooklyn to a 3-1 week, registering averages of 32.3 points (first in the East) on 62.9 percent shooting from the field, 52.6 percent shooting from 3-point range and 91.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 34.0 minutes per game. Durant opened the week by posting 38 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes in a 118-95 loss at Chicago on Nov. 8. He followed up that performance by scoring 30 points on 11-of-12 shooting from the field in 29 minutes in a 123-90 road win over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 10, representing the second-highest field goal percentage (91.7 percent) in a 30-point game in Nets history and the highest field goal percentage in a 30-point game for Durant in his career. Durant then totaled 28 points, seven boards and eight assists in 38 minutes in a 120-112 road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 12. He rounded out the week by notching 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes in a 120-96 win at Oklahoma City on Nov. 14.

Durant is one of 27 players in franchise history to earn Player of the Week honors and one of nine players to win the award multiple times as a Net. Durant’s 28 Player of the Week honors are the third-most among all players since the award was introduced in the 1979-80 season, trailing only LeBron James (64) and Kobe Bryant (33).

In 14 games in the 2021-22 season, Durant has recorded averages of 29.6 points (first in the NBA) on 58.6 percent shooting from the field (ninth in the league), 42.4 percent shooting from 3-point range and 84.0 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 34.7 minutes per game, while leading Brooklyn to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference (10-4). He’s one of seven players in the league averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game and the only one of those seven shooting at least 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from distance. Durant leads the league in 30-point games (seven) and has scored at least 20 points in all 14 games this season, setting a franchise record for 20-point games to begin a season and representing the fourth-longest streak of 20-point games at any point in a season in Nets history.

Durant has registered career averages of 27.1 points (fourth-highest in NBA history) on 49.6 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent shooting from 3-point range and 88.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 36.7 minutes per contest across 898 games in 14 seasons played. In 49 games across two seasons as a Net, Durant has posted averages of 27.7 points on 55.2 percent shooting from the field, 44.3 percent shooting from 3-point range and 87.0 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 7.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.