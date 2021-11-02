Brooklyn Nets to Host a Series of United Games During 2021-22 NBA Season

BROOKLYN - The Brooklyn Nets have released their United Games schedule, beginning tomorrow, Nov. 3 with Hoops for Troops when the Nets host the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. The United Games are part of the Nets Unite platform, which aspires to build unity across Brooklyn, and beyond, as the Nets embrace, celebrate, and foster equity by amplifying the rich traditions of the community.

The full slate of United Games include:

UNITED GAMES DATE Hoops for Troops Nov. 3, 2021 Season of Giving Dec. 21, 2021 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Jan. 15, 2022 Lunar New Year Jan. 25, 2022 Black History Month Feb. 8, 2022 Pride Feb. 14, 2022 HBCU Night Feb. 24, 2022 Noche Latina March 3, 2022 Women’s Empowerment March 21, 2022 AAPI Heritage Night March 29, 2022 Fan Appreciation April 10, 2022

The Nets will welcome hundreds of active-duty service members and veterans to Barclays Center tomorrow for Hoops for Troops presented by Budweiser in advance of Veterans Day. The evening will feature the “Star Spangled Banner” performed by Staff Sergeant Francisco Aisporna from the West Point band, a pregame game ball delivery with military personnel from United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, and a halftime performance by the West Point drill team. Special videos spotlighting those who have served our country will also be played throughout the game.

“We are honored to host hundreds of active-duty military and veterans tomorrow evening at Barclays Center and show our appreciation to those who bravely defend our country,” said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global and a former U.S. Naval Flight Officer. “Thank you to all of our community partners who have come together to make this game possible. Our Hoops for Troops programming year-round is incredibly special for me to be a part of as I know first-hand the impact having served.”

The Nets will wear Hoop for Troops shooting shirts during pregame warm-up and Hoops for Troops T-shirts will be available for purchase at the team store, Brooklyn Fanatics, starting in mid-November, with 15% of the proceeds going back to support Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that helps provide educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members. Additionally, Levy, Barclays Center’s food and beverage partner, will donate $1 per can of every Budweiser sold during the Nov. 3 game to support Folds of Honor. The Nets will match Levy’s donation.

To further build unity, the Nets will partner with local designers to create merchandise for select United Games. The up-and-coming designers will receive support from the Nets organization to help further build their careers and presence in the industry. The first capsule collections will launch in February during Black History Month featuring designs from Tier and Legacy History Pride. More information about the United Games collaborations will be shared at a later date.

“The Nets Unite platform is an inclusive way to signify what’s important to our community, both locally and globally,” said Jackie Wilson, Executive Director of Diversity & Inclusion. “The United Games serve as just one touchpoint for broader season-long programming that is driven by our goal of reflecting our diverse community to the world.”

To learn more, please visit NetsUnite.com. Tickets for individual United Games are available online at brooklynnets.com, seatgeek.com and in-person at the Box Office at Barclays Center. Group packages are available by calling 718-638-7849 or emailing groupsales@brooklynnets.com.