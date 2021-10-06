Brooklyn Nets Complete Trade With Houston Rockets

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired cash considerations from the Houston Rockets in exchange for forward Sekou Doumbouya and a 2024 second round draft pick.

Doumbouya was acquired by Brooklyn in a trade with the Detroit Pistons on Sept. 4. He played 13 minutes in the Nets’ preseason victory at the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon, totaling 11 points and four rebounds. In 94 games (30 starts) across two seasons (2019-21) with the Pistons, Doumbouya averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.