BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on center Jahlil Okafor.

Okafor (6’10”, 270) was acquired by the Nets in a trade with the Detroit Pistons on September 4. He’s seen action in 247 games (116 starts) in six seasons with Detroit (2020-21), New Orleans (2018-20), Brooklyn (2017-18) and Philadelphia (2015-17), posting averages of 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.