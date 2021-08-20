Brooklyn Nets Announce 2021-22 Season Schedule

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have announced their 2021-22 regular season schedule. Brooklyn will tip off the new season on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Milwaukee, followed by another road contest on Friday, Oct. 22, at Philadelphia. The Nets will then host Charlotte in the team’s home opener on Sunday, Oct. 24, at Barclays Center.

This season, 18 of Brooklyn’s 41 home games will be played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The Nets will also host two afternoon contests at Barclays Center.

Brooklyn will be featured on national television 38 times, with five games on ABC, 10 games on ESPN, 11 games on TNT and 12 games on NBA TV.

The Nets’ schedule is also highlighted by holiday games on Christmas Day in Los Angeles against the Lakers and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Cleveland.

Brooklyn’s longest stretch at Barclays Center this season will be a six-game homestand beginning with the Nets’ home opener on Sunday, Oct. 24, versus Charlotte and ending on Wednesday, Nov. 3, versus Atlanta.

The Nets’ longest road trip will follow in November, when the team will travel for a six-game span beginning on Friday, Nov. 5, at Detroit and ending on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Oklahoma City.

The team’s schedule also includes 12 back-to-back sets.

YES Network will serve as the exclusive regional broadcast home for Nets basketball for the 20th consecutive season.

Tickets for all regular season home games at Barclays Center will go on sale at a later date. To be notified when single game tickets go on sale and to learn about season ticket membership options, visit brooklynnets.com or call 718-NETS-TIX.

The full Nets’ 2021-22 schedule can be found at brooklynnets.com/schedule.