Brooklyn Nets Sign Kessler Edwards to Two-way Contract

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Kessler Edwards to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Edwards (6’8”, 215) was selected with the 44th pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by Brooklyn after a three-year (2018-21) collegiate career at Pepperdine. In 93 career games (85 starts) for the Waves, Edwards registered averages of 13.4 points on 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from 3-point range and 78.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per game. As a junior, he saw action in 27 games (26 starts), posting averages of 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes per contest. Edwards was an All-WCC First Team selection as a junior, All-WCC Second Team selection as a sophomore and was named to the WCC All-Freshman team after his first season. The 20-year-old finished his collegiate career in Pepperdine’s top 10 in blocked shots (127), free-throw percentage (78.8 percent) and 3-pointers made (148).

A native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Edwards has appeared in three games with the Nets’ Summer League team in Las Vegas, recording averages of 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game. He totaled 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes in his best Summer League performance, which came in a victory over the Wizards on Aug. 12.