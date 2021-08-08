Brooklyn Nets Sign DeAndre’ Bembry

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward DeAndre’ Bembry. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Bembry (6’5”, 210) has appeared in 240 games (35 starts) across five NBA seasons with Toronto (2020-21) and Atlanta (2016-20), registering averages of 6.1 points on 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.4 minutes per game. In the 2020-21 season with the Raptors, Bembry posted averages of 5.7 points on a career-high 51.3 percent shooting from the field, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.1 minutes per contest while setting career bests in offensive rating (108.1) and effective field goal percentage (54.4 percent). The 27-year-old Charlotte, N.C., native was originally selected with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Hawks after spending three years (2013-16) at Saint Joseph’s. As a collegian, Bembry was the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American and an Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team performer as a junior, as well as a two-time All-Atlantic 10 First Team selection (2015 and 2016).