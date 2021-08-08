Brooklyn Nets Re-sign Bruce Brown

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed guard/forward Bruce Brown. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Brown was acquired by the Nets from the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team trade on Nov. 19, 2020. In the 2020-21 campaign, he registered averages of 8.8 points on a career-best 55.6 percent shooting from the field, a career-high 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.3 minutes per game across 65 games (37 starts). The 24-year-old also posted career highs in offensive rating (115.9), net rating (3.5), effective field goal percentage (57.6 percent) and double-doubles (six). Brooklyn compiled a record of 20-7 in games Brown reached double figures in and a 29-8 record (15-2 at home) in games he started. In 197 career games (136 starts) in three seasons with Brooklyn and Detroit (2018-20), Brown has recorded averages of 7.2 points on 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.0 minutes per contest. He’s also seen action in 16 postseason games in his career, 12 of which came in the 2021 playoffs with the Nets, where he averaged 7.9 points on 50.6 percent shooting from the field, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.1 minutes per game. The Boston native was originally selected with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Pistons after spending two seasons (2016-18) at the University of Miami.