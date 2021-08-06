Brooklyn Nets Sign Day’Ron Sharpe

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed center Day’Ron Sharpe, the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Sharpe (6’11”, 265) spent one year at the University of North Carolina, appearing in 29 games (four starts), while averaging 9.5 points on 51.9 percent shooting from the field, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.1 minutes per game en route to ACC All-Freshman team honors. The ACC’s leading offensive rebounder (3.4 per game) and the nation’s leader in offensive rebound percentage (18.3 percent), Sharpe finished second in voting for both ACC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year. He registered six double-doubles, scored in double figures 12 times and grabbed double digit rebounds in eight games. The 19-year-old native of Greenville, N.C., tied for the team lead in blocked shots (26), ranked second on the Tar Heels in rebounds per game and finished third in steals (23).

Sharpe will compete for Brooklyn’s NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.