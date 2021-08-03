Brooklyn Nets Announce Summer League Roster

Posted: Aug 03, 2021

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have announced their roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas, which takes place Sunday, Aug. 8, through Tuesday, Aug. 17. It will mark the Nets’ seventh overall appearance in Las Vegas.

Assistant Coach Jordan Ott will serve as head coach of Brooklyn’s Summer League entry, which includes 2021 first round draft selections Cam Thomas (27th overall pick) and Day’Ron Sharpe (29th), as well as second round draftees Kessler Edwards (44th), Marcus Zegarowski (49th) and RaiQuan Gray (59th). Also featured on the roster are Nets forwards Alize Johnson and Reggie Perry.

Brooklyn’s full Summer League roster and schedule can be found below.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET) BROADCAST
Monday, Aug. 9 Memphis Cox Pavilion 5 p.m. ESPN2
Wednesday, Aug. 11 Milwaukee Thomas & Mack 4 p.m. ESPN2
Thursday, Aug. 12 Washington Cox Pavilion 5 p.m. ESPNU
Sunday, Aug. 15 San Antonio Thomas & Mack 6 p.m. NBA TV
