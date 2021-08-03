Brooklyn Nets Announce Summer League Roster

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have announced their roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas, which takes place Sunday, Aug. 8, through Tuesday, Aug. 17. It will mark the Nets’ seventh overall appearance in Las Vegas.

Assistant Coach Jordan Ott will serve as head coach of Brooklyn’s Summer League entry, which includes 2021 first round draft selections Cam Thomas (27th overall pick) and Day’Ron Sharpe (29th), as well as second round draftees Kessler Edwards (44th), Marcus Zegarowski (49th) and RaiQuan Gray (59th). Also featured on the roster are Nets forwards Alize Johnson and Reggie Perry.

Brooklyn’s full Summer League roster and schedule can be found below.