Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving Named All-NBA Third Team

BROOKLYN (June 15, 2021) – The NBA announced tonight that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was named to the 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team. It’s the third All-NBA honor for Irving, who was previously named All-NBA Second Team in 2018-19 with Boston and All-NBA Third Team in 2014-15 with Cleveland.

In his second season in Brooklyn, Irving appeared in 54 games during the 2020-21 regular season, recording averages of 26.9 points (career high), 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.9 minutes per game. Irving shot a career-high 50.6 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from 3-point range and a career-high and single-season franchise record 92.2 percent from the free-throw line, becoming the ninth player in NBA history to register 50/40/90 shooting splits over a full season. He also became just the fourth player in NBA history to average 25 or more points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from 3-point range and 90.0 percent from the free-throw line, joining Stephen Curry (2015-16), Kevin Durant (2012-13) and Larry Bird (1987-88 and 1986-87). Irving finished the regular season ranked ninth in the league in points per game and fourth in free-throw percentage. His 26.9 points per game represented the second-highest average in the Nets’ NBA history, trailing only Vince Carter’s 27.5 points per game in the 2004-05 campaign. The West Orange, N.J., native tallied 30 or more points 18 times, marking the most 30-point games in a season for a Net since Carter posted 25 such games in the 2006-07 season, and his five 40-point games were the second-most in a season in franchise history, trailing only Carter’s six in 2006-07.

Irving is the sixth Net to earn All-NBA honors and the first since Jason Kidd took home All-NBA First Team honors in the 2003-04 season. Irving also earned All-Star honors this season for the seventh time in his career, joining Kidd (2003-04, 2002-03 and 2001-02), Derrick Coleman (1993-94) and Buck Williams (1982-83) as the only players in franchise history to garner All-NBA and All-Star honors in the same season.

All-Time Nets All-NBA Honorees:

Kyrie Irving – Third Team – 2020-21

Jason Kidd – First Team – 2003-04

Jason Kidd – Second Team – 2002-03

Jason Kidd – First Team – 2001-02

Stephon Marbury – Third Team – 1999-00

Derrick Coleman – Third Team – 1993-94

Derrick Coleman – Third Team – 1992-93

Drazen Petrovic – Third Team – 1992-93

Buck Williams – Second Team – 1982-83