Brooklyn Nets Sign Mike James to 10-day Contract

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Mike James to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

James (6’1”, 195) joins the Nets after playing nine professional seasons (2012-21) overseas in Croatia, Israel, Italy, Greece, Spain and Russia and in the NBA with Phoenix and New Orleans. In 36 games (10 starts) split between the Suns and Pelicans during the 2017-18 season, James holds career NBA averages of 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 19.1 minutes per contest. The 30-year-old most recently spent two seasons (2019-21) with CSKA Moscow in Russia and appeared in 41 games (23 starts) during the 2020-21 season in VTB United League and EuroLeague play, recording averages of 17.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 27.5 minutes per game. James spent the 2018-19 season in Italy with Olimpia Milano, leading the team to the Italian SuperCup title and winning the Alphonso Ford EuroLeague Top Scorer Trophy for averaging a league-best 19.8 points to go with 3.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 34.0 minutes per contest in Milan’s 30 EuroLeague games (all starts). He previously won consecutive Greek League titles in 2017 and 2018 and the 2017 Greek Cup title with Panathinaikos B.C. in Athens and helped lead Spain’s Baskonia to the EuroLeague Final Four in 2016.

The Portland, Ore., native played two collegiate seasons (2010-12) at Lamar University, appearing in 56 games and averaging 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.7 minutes per contest. As a senior in 2012, James earned First Team All-Southland honors and was named the Southland Conference Tournament’s Most Valuable Player. He also spent two seasons (2008-10) at Eastern Arizona College prior to transferring to Lamar.