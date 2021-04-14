Chris Chiozza Medical Update

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn Nets guard Chris Chiozza underwent successful surgery today to repair a fractured third metacarpal of the right hand. The procedure was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Chiozza sustained the injury during the first half of Tuesday’s game at Minnesota. Updates regarding Chiozza’s status will be provided as information becomes available.

In 22 games this season, Chiozza has averaged 4.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 10.6 minutes per contest.