Brooklyn Nets Sign Alize Johnson to a Multi-Year Contract

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Alize Johnson to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Johnson (6’7”, 212) originally signed a 10-day contract with Brooklyn on March 22 before signing a second 10-day on April 1. In six games with the Nets, Johnson has averaged 7.8 points on 65.7 percent shooting from the field to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes per game. In his first game suiting up for Brooklyn on March 24 at Utah, Johnson registered team highs with 23 points and 15 rebounds to go with three assists and two steals in 33 minutes of action off the bench.

Prior to joining the Nets, Johnson played for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League during the 2021 season. In 15 games (all starts) for the 905, the 24-year-old averaged a double-double with 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds to go along with 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. Johnson, who ranked second overall in the NBA G League in rebounds per game, helped lead the Raptors 905 to the top seed in the 2021 NBA G League Playoffs with a 12-3 regular season record. Johnson was originally selected with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. In 31 career games over two seasons (2018-20) with the Pacers, Johnson averaged 1.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per contest. He also spent time with Indiana’s NBA G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, over the two seasons and averaged 19.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.7 minutes in 50 total games (all starts).

The Pennsylvania native spent his junior and senior seasons (2016-18) playing collegiately at Missouri State, appearing in 66 games (all starts) and averaging 14.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.7 minutes per game. Johnson was named All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team after both campaigns. He began his collegiate career at Frank Phillips College in Texas before transferring to MSU.