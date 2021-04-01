Brooklyn Nets Sign Alize Johnson to Second 10-day Contract

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Alize Johnson to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Johnson (6’7”, 212) signed his first 10-day contract with Brooklyn on March 22 and recorded 23 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes in his lone appearance on March 24 at Utah. In 32 career games with the Nets and Indiana Pacers (2018-20), Johnson has posted averages of 2.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per contest. Prior to signing with Brooklyn, he played for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League. In 15 games (all starts) for the 905 during the 2021 NBA G League season, the 24-year-old averaged a double-double with 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds to go along with 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. Johnson, who ranked second overall in the NBA G League in rebounds per game, helped lead the Raptors 905 to the top seed in the 2021 NBA G League Playoffs with a 12-3 regular season record. Johnson was originally selected with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Pacers. He also spent time with Indiana’s NBA G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, over the two seasons and averaged 19.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.7 minutes in 50 total games (all starts).

The Pennsylvania native spent his junior and senior seasons (2016-18) playing collegiately at Missouri State, appearing in 66 total games (all starts) and averaging 14.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.7 minutes per game. Johnson was named All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team after both campaigns. He began his collegiate career at Frank Phillips College in Texas before transferring to MSU.