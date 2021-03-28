Brooklyn Nets Sign LaMarcus Aldridge

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward LaMarcus Aldridge. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Aldridge (6’11”, 265) has appeared in 1,024 career NBA games (980 starts) across 15 seasons with Portland (2006-15) and San Antonio (2015-21), averaging 19.4 points on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 81.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.2 minutes per contest. A seven-time NBA All-Star (2012-16, 2018-19), Aldridge most recently saw action in 21 contests (18 starts) for the Spurs this season, averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.9 minutes per game. The Dallas native is a five-time All-NBA selection, taking home second-team honors twice (2015, 2018) and third-team honors on three occasions (2011, 2014, 2016). Among active NBA players, Aldridge currently ranks third in field goals made (8,034), fifth in rebounds (8,454), sixth in points (19,887), eighth in blocks (1,129) and ninth in games played (1,024). The 35-year-old, who helped lead San Antonio to the conference finals in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, has appeared in the postseason nine times in his career, averaging 20.8 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 82.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line to go along with 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 37.1 minutes per game in 72 total contests (all starts).

The second overall pick in the first round of the 2006 NBA Draft, Aldridge played collegiately at the University of Texas for two seasons (2004-06), appearing in 53 career games (all starts) for the Longhorns and averaging 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game. Following his final season in Austin, Aldridge was named First-Team All-Big 12 and the conference’s defensive player of the year.