Brooklyn Nets to Host Women’s Empowerment Game on Monday, March 29

BROOKLYN - The Brooklyn Nets will conclude Women’s History Month by hosting their annual Women’s Empowerment Game, presented by Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker, on Monday, March 29 when the team takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center.

Throughout the evening, the Nets will highlight the accomplishments and contributions of female pioneers and history makers, along with honoring the women of BSE Global and Barclays Center by running the name of every female employee on the arena’s scoreboard and exterior LEDs. A historical video tribute to the Brooklynettes dance team will be broadcast in-arena, followed by a performance with special guest Lil’ Kim, who also designed the tops the group will wear during the routine. Prior to tipoff, the Director of Programming and Special Events for Barclays Center, Lauren Winston-McPherson, will perform the national anthem and Production Manager for YES Network, Dana McConnell, will announce the Nets starting lineup.

Tickets for the Nets Women’s Empowerment Game on March 29 are on-sale now at www.brooklynnets.com. The Nets will provide the required COVID-19 testing at no additional cost for fans who have not been fully vaccinated. A COVID-19 test will not be required for fully vaccinated fans. Visit www.brooklynnets.com/gameday for additional information on entry and testing requirements. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on YES Network. WFAN is the official radio partner of the Brooklyn Nets.

The game on March 29 is the culmination of the organization’s Women’s History Month celebration, Brooklyn TogetHER – A Women’s Empowerment Celebration – through which the Nets have celebrated the achievements, contributions, and overall impact women have had on our society. The team tipped off the month-long program on International Women’s Day by sharing a video across the organization’s website and social media channels, honoring the women of BSE Global and including a special message of gratitude and support from BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi.

Additionally, women from BSE Global’s executive leadership team joined equality trailblazer and Jane Walker partner, Billie Jean King in a virtual panel discussion hosted by WISE (Women in Sports and Events) on March 18. The panel was moderated by YES Network’s Brooklyn Nets Game analyst Sarah Kustok, and together the group discussed how women can continue breaking barriers in the sports and entertainment industry. Throughout the month, the Nets also hosted various internal fireside chats with women executives across the sports industry and BSE Global’s female employees, and also launched a social media content series, Jane Walker Wednesdays, to acknowledge and thank women and women-owned businesses in Brooklyn that have made strides in the fight for gender equality.