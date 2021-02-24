Brooklyn Nets Announce 2020-21 Second Half Schedule

BROOKLYN (Feb. 24, 2021) – The Brooklyn Nets have announced the second half of their 2020-21 regular season schedule, presented by Snipes. The Nets, who currently stand in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 21-12 record, begin the second half of the season Thursday, March 11, versus Boston at Barclays Center.

The Nets will be featured on national television 20 times during the second half of the season, with seven games on ESPN, five on TNT, two on ABC and six on NBA TV.

The remainder of Brooklyn’s schedule features 35 total games and includes 17 home contests at Barclays Center.

The Nets’ second half of the schedule is highlighted by four three-game homestands. Brooklyn’s longest road trip will come in May with a five-game slate, beginning on Sunday, May. 2, at Milwaukee and ending on Tuesday, May 11, in Chicago against the Bulls.

The team’s second half schedule also includes seven back-to-back sets, with one of those sets closing out the regular season on May 15-16 at home versus Chicago and Cleveland, respectively.

Brooklyn Nets games are broadcast regionally on the YES Network for the 19th consecutive season and on WFAN for the 17th consecutive season.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, March 1, at 10 a.m. Single game tickets start at $149 and include COVID-19 testing. Visit www.brooklynnets.com for more information.

The full second half of the Nets’ 2020-21 schedule can be found at brooklynnets.com/schedule.