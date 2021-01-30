Brooklyn Nets Sign Iman Shumpert

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Iman Shumpert. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Shumpert (6’5, 215) most recently appeared in an NBA game with the Nets last season after signing with Brooklyn on Nov. 13, 2019. He appeared in 13 games and recorded averages of 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per contest prior to being waived by the Nets on Dec. 12, 2019. In 459 career games (246 starts) split between Brooklyn (2019), Houston (2019), Sacramento (2018-19), Cleveland (2015-18) and New York (2011-15), the 30-year-old has registered averages of 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.0 minutes per game. Shumpert has also appeared in 79 career postseason games with the Knicks, Cavaliers and Rockets and won an NBA Championship with Cleveland in 2016.

Originally selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by New York, Shumpert earned All-Rookie First Team honors following his debut season. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Oak Park, Ill., native spent three years (2008-11) at Georgia Tech, culminating in his selection to the All-ACC Second Team and the ACC All-Defensive Team as a junior.