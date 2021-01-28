BSE Global Launches Supplier Diversity Program

BROOKLYN – BSE Global, which owns the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center and supports management of the New York Liberty, has launched its Supplier Diversity Program, an initiative that will provide minority-owned, woman-owned and other diverse business enterprises (M/WBEs) with the opportunity to become suppliers of goods and services for the teams and arena. This program is part of the five-point action plan established by Clara Wu Tsai and Joe Tsai, owners of BSE Global, to support social justice and equality initiatives that directly benefit the local Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community.

“The BSE Global Supplier Diversity Program is part of our company’s broader business diversity efforts as we aim to use our unique platform to address economic inequality in our community,” said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global. “Research shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionally hurt minority-owned businesses in New York City. Understanding the barriers that many of these business owners currently face, our goal is to provide them with a new opportunity to grow their revenue and gain more exposure for their company.”

BSE Global will be working to identify local suppliers that are at least 51 percent owned, operated and managed by individuals who are: minorities, women, disabled, LGBTQ, and/or military veterans. All applicants of the Supplier Diversity Program will be considered for the BSE Vendor Registry, which is the central information source that all BSE Global business units use to seek locally-supplied goods and services. Additionally, select vendors will be reviewed for the Brooklyn Taste program at Barclays Center – a program established in 2012 that provides Brooklyn-based culinary establishments and food vendors the opportunity to be part of the arena’s food and beverage offerings.

Applications are now being accepted. For more information and to submit an application, please visit www.barclayscenter.com/vendors.

The BSE Global Supplier Diversity Program is managed by Jackie Wilson, Executive Director of Diversity and Inclusion; Saedra Bracy, Director of Diversity and Inclusion; and Hanna Kang, Senior Director of Strategic Sourcing.