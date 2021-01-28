Brooklyn Nets Sign Norvel Pelle

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent center Norvel Pelle. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Pelle (6’10”, 231) spent the 2019-20 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, originally signing a two-way contract with the team on July 2, 2019, before having his contract converted to a standard deal on Feb. 7, 2020. In 24 games off the bench, Pelle recorded averages of 2.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 9.7 minutes per game. He registered multiple blocks in 11 of the 24 games he saw action in, including a season-high four blocks on Nov. 29, 2019, at New York. He also appeared in one playoff game for the Sixers in their first round playoff series against Boston.

Prior to his NBA career, the 27-year-old played professionally for six years (2013-19), competing overseas in Italy, Lebanon and Taiwan and in the NBA G League in four stints with the Delaware Blue Coats. In 83 career NBA G League games (38 starts), Pelle averaged 8.7 points on 63.5 percent shooting from the field, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 18.1 minutes per contest and earned NBA G League All-Defensive Team honors at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

Pelle was born in Antigua and Barbuda, attended high school in California and has played for the Lebanese national team.