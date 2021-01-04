Spencer Dinwiddie Medical Update

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie underwent successful anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery on his right knee this morning. The procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Dinwiddie will begin rehabilitation next week and is expected to make a full recovery.

In three games this season, Dinwiddie has averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.4 minutes per game. Through seven NBA seasons, Dinwiddie has registered averages of 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 25.7 minutes per contest.