Brooklyn Nets Claim Paul Eboua Off Waivers

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have claimed forward Paul Eboua off waivers.

Eboua (6’8”, 214) was previously signed by the Miami Heat on Nov. 25 and waived on Dec. 16. He spent the 2019-20 season with VL Pesaro in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A, where he appeared in 18 games (12 starts) and averaged 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per contest. The 20-year-old Cameroon native previously played with the Roseto Sharks in Italy’s second division during the 2018-19 season and with Italy’s Stella Azzurra U18 team in multiple global tournaments over the two prior seasons (2016-18).