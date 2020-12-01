Brooklyn Nets Re-sign Chris Chiozza

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed guard Chris Chiozza. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Chiozza (5’11”, 176) returns to the Nets after originally signing a two-way contract with the team on Jan. 4. He appeared in 28 games last season split between Brooklyn and Washington, recording averages of 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 14.3 minutes per game. In 18 games with the Nets, Chiozza posted averages of 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 15.5 minutes per contest. The Memphis, Tenn., native has seen action in 35 games across two NBA seasons with Brooklyn (2020), Washington (2019) and Houston (2019), averaging 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 12.4 minutes per game. Chiozza also appeared in and started 10 games last season with Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, registering averages of 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 31.8 minutes per game.

The 25-year-old went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft after spending four years (2014-18) at the University of Florida. Following his senior season, the Gators’ all-time assists leader (571) was named to the All-SEC First Team.