Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Tyler Johnson

BROOKLYN - The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed free agent guard Tyler Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Johnson (6’4”, 190) most recently signed with Brooklyn on June 24, appearing in eight seeding games (four starts) for the Nets in the NBA’s restart in Orlando and recording averages of 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.2 minutes per contest. In the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the six-year NBA veteran appeared in four games (two starts) for Brooklyn, averaging 13.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.2 minutes per contest.

Prior to signing with the Nets last summer, Johnson appeared in 31 games (three starts) during the 2019-20 season with the Phoenix Suns, recording averages of 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.6 minutes per game. In 309 career games (75 starts) split between Brooklyn (2020), Phoenix (2019-20) and Miami (2014-19), the 28-year-old has registered averages of 10.5 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 35.9 percent shooting from 3-point range, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25.7 minutes per contest. Johnson averaged double figures in points in three straight seasons (2016-19), with his most productive season coming in 2016-17 with Miami, when he saw action in a career-high 73 games and averaged career bests in points (13.7), rebounds (4.0), assists (3.2), steals (1.2) and minutes (29.8). Johnson also made two postseason appearances with Miami in 2016 and 2018.

The Grand Forks, N.D., native went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft, beginning his first professional season with the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. Johnson played in 15 games with the Skyforce before signing two 10-day contracts and a multi-year deal with Miami in early 2015. Prior to beginning his professional career, Johnson spent four years (2010-14) at Fresno State, earning All-Mountain West Conference Second Team honors as a senior.