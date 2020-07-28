Sports And Entertainment Industry Veteran John Abbamondi Named Chief Executive Officer Of BSE Global

BROOKLYN – BSE Global today announced that John Abbamondi has been named Chief Executive Officer of the company with immediate effect. BSE Global is the parent company of the National Basketball Association’s Brooklyn Nets and its home arena Barclays Center, as well as the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League and NetsGC of the NBA 2K League. Abbamondi will also be nominated to become an Alternate Governor of the Brooklyn Nets.

Abbamondi will be responsible for leading the overall business strategy and operations for BSE Global. As Chief Executive Officer, he will be in charge of advancing the company’s existing sports, media and entertainment businesses as well as identifying and executing on new opportunities for growth.

Abbamondi will take over the reins from Oliver Weisberg, who acted as interim CEO over the past year. Weisberg will represent ownership in his capacity as Vice Chairman of BSE Global and remain an Alternate Governor of the Brooklyn Nets.

Joe Tsai, owner of BSE Global and Governor of the Brooklyn Nets, said: "I am excited that John will join us to lead an organization that is undergoing a transformation to present the best sports and entertainment to our loyal fans and communities. He will not only bring an incredible amount of experience but also sets a strong example of character, empathy, discipline and a will to succeed."

Weisberg said: “John has spent a lot of time with me to share his vision and strategic approach to taking our organization to the next level. Every step of the way, I am impressed by his experience, knowledge and judgment. I very much look forward to working with him and expect great things from his leadership.”

Abbamondi said: “I am thrilled and honored to be joining BSE Global and working with our ownership. New York has been my home for much of my adult life, and I know first-hand the passion New Yorkers have for their sports teams. It is the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to lead the Nets franchise, Barclays Center and BSE Global’s other properties into this exciting new chapter of their history.”

“I share the commitment of our ownership to excellence and diversity, as well as their vision for using our incredible brands and platform to deliver an uplifting experience to our fans across the globe and contribute to our communities in Brooklyn,” Abbamondi continued.

Abbamondi is a widely respected sports and entertainment industry veteran with deep experience across the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball. Prior to joining BSE Global, he was Executive Vice President for Ticketing, Suites and Corporate Hospitality at The Madison Square Garden Company. He had previously served as Senior Vice President of Team Marketing and Business Operations at the NBA, where he was responsible for assisting NBA teams to grow their profitability through strategic consulting on all aspects of team business operations. Prior to joining the NBA, he spent eight years in MLB, including three seasons as the assistant general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before beginning his career in sports, Abbamondi served nine years as a U.S. Navy flight officer and is a two-time recipient of the Navy Air Medal with 40 combat missions over Iraq. He earned a Bachelor of Science in political science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Abbamondi and his fiancé Sarah currently reside in Manhattan, with plans to move to and root themselves in the Brooklyn community this fall.