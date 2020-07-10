Brooklyn Nets Sign Donta Hall

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward/center Donta Hall as a Substitute Player for the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Hall (6’9”, 229) signed two consecutive 10-day contracts as a rookie with the Detroit Pistons this season, appearing in four games and averaging 1.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per contest. Suiting up in 38 games (37 starts) for the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA G League in 2019-20, the Alabama native recorded averages of 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game, earning him All-NBA G League Second Team and All-Rookie Team honors.

The 22-year-old went undrafted in 2019 after a four-year (2015-19) collegiate career at the University of Alabama, appearing in 135 career games (85 starts) and averaging 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 20.8 minutes per contest. He was a two-time SEC All-Defensive Team honoree (2018, 2019) and became just the fifth player in Crimson Tide history to record more than 1,000 points (1,014), 800 rebounds (850) and 200 blocks (228) in a career.