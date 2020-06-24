Nicolas Claxton Medical Update

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn Nets forward/center Nicolas Claxton underwent successful arthroscopic labrum repair surgery today on his left shoulder. The procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Claxton will not join the team for the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando. He is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season.

In 15 games for Brooklyn this season, Claxton recorded averages of 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.5 minutes per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. The rookie also appeared in nine games for Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, averaging 16.7 points on 65.9 percent shooting from the field, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 21.3 minutes per contest.